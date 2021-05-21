Smyly allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings in the loss to the Pirates on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Smyly posted a quality start despite allowing three runs on a pair of home runs. The 32-year-old threw 73 of his 109 pitches for strikes Thursday. It was his third straight quality start in a row after struggling to start the season. His seven strikeouts were a good sign, considering he hasn't had more than four punchouts since his season debut. He has a 5.11 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 33 strikeouts in 37 innings. His next scheduled start is Wednesday in Boston.