Dayton (2-0) allowed one hit while striking out two batters in 1.2 innings of scoreless work Wednesday as he earned the win over the Marlins.

Dayton entered with one out in the fourth for the struggling Tommy Milone and was unable to strand the two runners Milone allowed on base before exiting the game. He then came back out for the fifth and retired the side to finish up his day. Dayton owns a 2.25 ERA and an impressive 22:4 K:BB across 20 innings this season.