site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-jesus-cruz-returns-to-majors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Jesus Cruz: Returns to majors
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 28, 2022
at
11:36 am ET
•
1 min read
Cruz was recalled by Atlanta on Tuesday.
Cruz was optioned eight days ago but is needed again with Kenley Jansen (heart) hitting the injured list. During his previous stint in the big-league bullpen, Cruz allowed one run in six innings of work.
More News
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/31/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read