Atlanta selected Cruz's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
After getting released by the Cardinals late in spring training, Cruz landed a minor-league deal with Atlanta on April 6 and was assigned to Gwinnett later that month. The 27-year-old right-hander emerged as one of the top arms out of the Gwinnett bullpen, accruing a 2.84 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:1 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Atlanta will add him to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for lefty Tucker Davidson, who was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.