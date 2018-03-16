Braves' Johan Camargo: May not return until next weekend
Camargo (back) could remain sidelined until Mar. 22 or 23 as the Braves exercise caution with him, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The original plan was to have Camargo rejoin the lineup after the Braves' off day Mar. 20, but manager Brian Sntiker indicated Thursday that his return could be delayed by another couple of days. The third baseman could take some swings off a tee this weekend, after which his timetable should become clearer, but Camargo already has 33 spring plate appearances under his belt and the organization is in no hurry to rush him back onto the field.
