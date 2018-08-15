Camargo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Manager Brian Snitker will reward Charlie Culberson for his impressive play (9-for-26, four homers in August) with another start, this one coming at the expense of Camargo at third base. Camargo has been hitting well lately too, slashing .315/.327/.481 this month, so there shouldn't be any question about his status as the primary option at the hot corner down the stretch.