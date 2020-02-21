Camargo will be in the lineup on an every-other-day basis in the early parts of spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Camargo is competing with Austin Riley for the starting job at the hot corner in Atlanta, so the team will take plenty of looks at each player early on in the exhibition season. After a down year in 2019, Camargo has reportedly focused on his conditioning and fitness with an eye towards bouncing back in 2020.