Perdomo (undisclosed) is on the 60-day injured list on Atlanta's Florida Complex League roster.

It was a bit surprising to see Perdomo assigned directly to the FCL without playing any games in the Dominican Summer League, but the fact he has a significant injury makes the assignment more logical, as he'll get to rehab the injury stateside. Given that the FCL schedule concludes in late-July, Perdomo will only be able to play in a few weeks worth of games even if he returns in the minimum time.