Ritchie left his most recent start for Single-A Augusta with an apparent injury, Garrett Spain of Battery Power reports.

He faced the minimum while striking out six through three innings in his May 6 start against Kannapolis, but he suffered an apparent injury on a pitch in the fourth inning and then missed badly on two pitches before calling for the catcher to come visit. The manager and trainer came out as well and Ritchie left with an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-2 righty boasts a 25:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings while going around three innings per start for the GreenJackets.