Ritchie is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a moderate UCL tear in his right elbow, Geoff Pontes of Baseball America reports.

In addition to sidelining Ritchie for the remainder of the 2023 campaign, the upcoming procedure is expected to keep the 19-year-old on the shelf for the majority -- if not all -- of the 2024 minor-league season. A 2022 first-round supplemental pick, Ritchie had turned in a 5.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings over four starts with Single-A Augusta before being deactivated May 11.