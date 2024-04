Single-A Augusta placed Ritchie (elbow) on its 60-day injured list March 26.

Augusta notably placed Ritchie on the 60-day IL rather than the full-season IL, signaling that he's expected back at some point in the second half of the season once he completes his recovery from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. Before suffering the season-ending elbow injury last May, Ritchie made four starts for Augusta and compiled a 5.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB in 13.1 innings.