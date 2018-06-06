Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Three-hit game with two RBI

Suzuki went 3-for-6 with a double, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Suzuki tallied an RBI double in the fifth and later recorded an RBI single in the ninth, giving him 23 RBI on the year. Suzuki has achieved multi-hit games in four of his last eight contests, bringing his slashline to .272/.331/.470. After hitting .288 with a .347 on-base percentage in April, the backstop hit just .232 with a .260 on-base percentage in May.