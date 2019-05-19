Braves' Mike Foltynewicz: Throws six strong innings
Foltynewicz received a no-decision against Milwaukee on Sunday, pitching six innings and giving up two runs on three hits while striking out three. He did not walk a batter.
This was easily Foltynewicz's best game of the season, as he had failed to earn a quality start in each of his previous four outings. He made it through six innings on an ultra-efficient 67 pitches and allowed only three baserunners, though two rounded the bases on solo home runs. Foltynewicz again struggled to strike batters out -- he now has only 17 Ks in 27.1 innings this year -- but the strong outing is a positive step after a late start to the season due to elbow soreness. He'll face the Cardinals on the road in his next start Friday.
