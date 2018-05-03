Gosselin was claimed off waivers by the Braves on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gosselin, who was cut loose by the Reds after hitting just .125/.250/.250 across 28 plate appearances, will report to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 29-year-old should serve as organizational depth for the Braves.

