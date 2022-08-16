Atlanta selected Goins' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The addition of Goins provides Atlanta with a utility option in the infield after Ehire Adrianza (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list over the weekend before being transferred to the 10-day IL. Vaughn Grissom, Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley are still expected to see the overwhelming majority of starts at second base, shortstop and third base, respectively, so Goins' opportunities with Atlanta are likely to be scarce while he's up with the club. The 34-year-old was hitting .220/.249/.271 in 250 plate appearances at Gwinnett this season.