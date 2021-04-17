Kazmar's contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Kazmar hasn't appeared in the big leagues since he played 19 games with the Padres in 2008, but he's played at the Triple-A level in the past 12 seasons. The 36-year-old will join Atlanta's major-league roster as depth in the middle infield since Ozzie Albies (calf) is feeling sore after being hit by a pitch Saturday. Kazmar's time with the big-league club could be short-lived, but he'll be in line to make his first major-league appearance since 2008.