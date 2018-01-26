Kazmar signed a minor-league contract with the Braves which includes an invitation to spring training.

Kazmar will return to the organization for a sixth straight season after spending the last five at the Triple-A level with Gwinnett, which is where he will likely begin the 2018 campaign. During 99 games with the club last year, he slashed .284/.310/.416 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI.