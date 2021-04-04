D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's loss against the Phillies.
D'Arnaud accounted for Atlanta's lone run of the game when he launched a homer in the top of the seventh inning against Zach Eflin -- that'd be the only run the right-hander allowed over the course of seven innings. The veteran catcher should remain as the Braves' starting backstop this season, and while he might not repeat what he did in the 2020 shortened campaign when he posted a career-best .919 OPS, he should be a decent fantasy alternative considering the lack of fantasy value in his position across the league.