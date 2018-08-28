Braves' Tyler Flowers: Signs extension with Braves
Flowers signed a one-year extension with the Braves on Tuesday which includes a club option for a second additional year, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Flowers will get $4 million in 2019 and a club option for $6 million in 2020, which includes a $2 million buyout, according to Heyman. The catcher has split time fairly evenly with Kurt Suzuki over the past two years. His numbers have declined from .281/.378/.445 last season to a modest .225/.354/.335 this year, but he'll remain with a team that seems to like him, so he should hold onto a solid amount of playing time over the next two years unless his performance craters.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Records multi-hit performance vs. Marlins•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Returns to bench Sunday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start