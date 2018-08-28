Flowers signed a one-year extension with the Braves on Tuesday which includes a club option for a second additional year, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Flowers will get $4 million in 2019 and a club option for $6 million in 2020, which includes a $2 million buyout, according to Heyman. The catcher has split time fairly evenly with Kurt Suzuki over the past two years. His numbers have declined from .281/.378/.445 last season to a modest .225/.354/.335 this year, but he'll remain with a team that seems to like him, so he should hold onto a solid amount of playing time over the next two years unless his performance craters.