Logue signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The past two seasons have been rough for Logue. He holds a 6.88 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 68 innings since 2022, and numbers get even worse in Triple-A (7.30 ERA, 1.86 WHIP). Barring a major turnaround in the minors, it's unlikely Logue makes any significant contribution to the major-league club.