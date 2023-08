The Tigers designated Logue for assignment Monday.

Logue has appeared in only three games in the majors this season and gave up a combined nine earned runs in his last two outings. He was optioned to Triple-A on July 27 and is expected to remain with Toledo if he clears waivers. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder Isan Diaz, who was claimed off waivers from the Giants.