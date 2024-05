Short will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Short will draw a ninth consecutive start at the hot corner while Austin Riley (side) remains day-to-day. The 28-year-old has delivered a solid .345 on-base percentage over his prior eight starts, but he's provided little fantasy value with a .208 average, zero home runs or stolen bases and two RBI and runs during that stretch. He'll fall back into a light role once Riley is cleared to return to the lineup.