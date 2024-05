The Red Sox will designate Short for assignment on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Short will be kicked off the 40-man roster just a week after Boston acquired him from New York. The 28-year-old played in just two games for the Red Sox, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. Romy Gonzalez (wrist) will be reinstated from the IL to take Short's spot on the active roster.