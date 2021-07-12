The Brewers have selected Binelas with the 86th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Wisconsin native is set to begin his professional career in his home state as he joins the Milwaukee organization following a productive four-year college career at Louisville. The lefty-hitting Binelas' stock took a hit during his final season with the Cardinals, but he overcame a slow start to the campaign to finish with a .968 slugging percentage and 19 home runs. Binelas' 22 percent strikeout rate as a senior and penchant for falling into prolonged slumps creates questions about how often his 70-grade power might show up in games, and his poor hands and footwork means he'll likely be relegated to first base at the next level after swinging between both corner infield spots during college.