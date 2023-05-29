Claudio cleared waivers Monday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Claudio has more than six years of MLB service time and had the option of electing free agency, but he evidently felt that sticking around in the Milwaukee organization represented his best past toward a return to the big leagues. The veteran southpaw made just one relief appearance for the big club in late April before returning to the minors and then getting removed from the 40-man roster one month later.