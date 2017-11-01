Torres cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Torres, who is set to turn 35 before the start of next season, is coming off a rough 2017 campaign during which he compiled an unremarkable 4.21 ERA and 56:33 K:BB across 72.2 innings. He's expected to refuse his outright assignment, making him a free agent. Wherever he ends up, he likely won't be more than a low-leverage bullpen piece in 2018.