Twins' Carlos Torres: Contract selected
Torres' contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester prior to Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
The 36-year-old righty was designated for assignment earlier this year by the Tigers, but latched on with Minnesota and worked his way back to the majors. He logged a 4.15 ERA in 17.1 innings (eight appearances) and should offers some length out of the bullpen.
