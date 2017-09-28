Play

X-rays on Thames' foot came back negative Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He's unsure if he'll play Thursday against the Reds.

Thames exited Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his foot in the eighth inning. While it's good news that X-rays revealed nothing more than a bruise, Thames is still dealing with some serious pain and responded "we'll see" when asked about playing in Thursday's series finale. The injury comes at a tough time, as the Brewers are still hoping to squeak into the playoffs with just a handful of games left. If Thames can't go, look for Jesus Aguilar or Neil Walker to take over at first base.

