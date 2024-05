Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Bauers is on the bench for the series finale, but after producing a .400/.571/.900 slash line with two stolen bases while starting in each of the past four games, he may have moved back into a near-everyday role. Jackson Chourio -- who had been benched for the past four games -- will rejoin the starting nine and replace Bauers in the corner outfield.