Bauers went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Bauers got plunked by St. Louis starter Kyle Gibson in the third inning to force in the first run of the game. After losing playing time to Tyler Black earlier in the month, Bauers has gotten in the lineup for four straight games, going 4-for-10 with three walks, two steals, four RBI and three runs in that span. The 28-year-old is likely to remain in a strong-side platoon role with most of his playing time coming in the corner outfield. He's up to a .231/.318/.436 slash line through 88 plate appearances on the season.