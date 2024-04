The Brewers optioned Koenig to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

He'll cede his spot in the Milwaukee bullpen to right-hander Tobias Myers, whose contract was selected from Nashville ahead of Wednesday's series finale versus San Diego. After being called up from Nashville on Sunday, Koenig proceeded to pitch in relief in both of the first two games of the series with San Diego, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings and striking out two while allowing three hits and no walks.