Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Could be back next week
Chacin (back) threw a 45-to-50-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, and manager Craig Counsell hopes he will be able to return for the Brewers' upcoming series with the Padres, which begins June 17, Sophia Minnaert of FSN Wisconsin reports.
It was reported over the weekend that Chacin was on track to return during the Brewers' current road trip, and the latest report clears up his potential return date even further. It remains to be seen if Chacin will make a rehab appearance before coming off the injured list, but regardless, he could be back on the mound for the Brewers as soon as next week.
