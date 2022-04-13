Chacin (2-0) picked up the win during Tuesday's 4-1 victory against the Rangers, allowing one walk with one strikeout in 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

That's now two wins in two appearances for the veteran Chacin, who has now recorded 13 outs this season while only surrendering one baserunner. It's telling that Colorado trusts Chacin to pitch when the game counts but he'll need to string together more quality appearances before he can be trusted.