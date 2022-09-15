Chacin was released by the Rockies on Thursday.

Chacin didn't allow a run in his last two appearances, but he posted a 7.61 ERA and 1.61 WHIP at the big-league level this season, and the Rockies decided to release the veteran to give their younger pitchers more opportunities the rest of the way. He could get a look from a team looking to add an experienced arm for the homestretch.

