Chacin will pitch Game 2 of the NLDS against Colorado on Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Chacin will take the mound on short rest after tossing 5.2 innings during Monday's NL Central tiebreaker versus the Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said Chacin will be in line for a shorter stint than usual, which is to be expected coming off three days of rest. Across 35 starts this season, Chacin logged a 3.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 156 strikeouts in 192.2 innings. Counsell added that the Brewers will be going with a "bullpen game" for Game 1 on Thursday, though he declined to comment on which pitcher would serve as the opener.