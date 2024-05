Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

After sitting in four straight games to close out this past weekend, Ortiz picked up starts at second base and third base in the Brewers' first two contests in Kansas City, going 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk between those games. The 25-year-old still looks to be the Brewers' preferred option at the hot corner, though he'll give way to Oliver Dunn on Wednesday.