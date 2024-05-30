Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Ortiz has drawn a walk in three straight games. His steal Wednesday was his second of the year, which has come on four attempts. The infielder is enjoying a strong first year with the Brewers, slashing .280/.382/.492 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored, nine doubles and two triples over 158 plate appearances. Ortiz got a chance to lead off in Wednesday's game -- the first time he's done so all season -- after batting no higher than fifth over the last week.