Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Ortiz (knee/abdomen) is "progressing in the right direction" and expected to be on the NLDS roster, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz was banged up down the stretch of the regular season, nursing knee, abdominal and groin issues. It's a fair assumption that the infielder isn't 100 percent, but he's doing well enough to strap it on for the NLDS. Ortiz should be the Brewers' primary third baseman during the postseason as long as he holds up physically.