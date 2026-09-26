Ortiz was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent injury, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Ortiz appeared to tweak something while legging out an infield single in the second inning and was eventually taken out of the game in the eighth. The Brewers will likely provide an update on his status after the game once they take a closer look at him, but he could sit out the team's final two regular-season games as a precaution to keep him as healthy as possible for the postseason.