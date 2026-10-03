Ortiz (knee/abdomen/groin) will start at third base and bat ninth Saturday against the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Ortiz sat out the Brewers' final two regular-season contests to recover from an assortment of injuries, and after also getting extra time to heal thanks to a first-round bye, he is on the NLDS roster and in the lineup to begin Milwaukee's postseason run. The 28-year-old infielder has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball since the All-Star break, slashing .329/.379/.532 across 174 plate appearances during the second half.