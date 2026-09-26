Ortiz isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis.

Ortiz was removed from Friday's game after aggravating a knee injury that he's been dealing with alongside abdominal and groin issues, per Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee. With the Brewers already having clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the team will give the 28-year-old a day off to recover, and he'll also undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his various injuries. David Hamilton will start at third base as a result and bat ninth.