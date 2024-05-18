Ortiz went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Friday's loss to Houston.

Ortiz knocked a double in the third inning before giving Milwaukee a short-lived lead with his three-run shot in the fourth. Unfortunately, he was later caught stealing after a single during his otherwise terrific performance. He's gone 8-for-14 (.571) with two homers and three doubles over his last four games and four of his five long balls this season have come in the last nine games. Ortiz owns an impressive .296/.397/.561 slash line with 14 extra-base hits, a 16:20 BB:K and 15 RBI through 116 plate appearances.