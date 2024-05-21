Ortiz is getting X-rays on his right foot after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning Monday against the Marlins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ortiz was able to finish out the game, but it was still bothering him in the clubhouse after the loss, and skipper Pat Murphy noted that the injury may be more serious than initially thought, per Paige Leckie of MLB.com. Andruw Monastero put together a multi-hit evening and could be in line for more looks at the hot corner if Ortiz requires a trip to the injured list. Oliver Dunn is another option at third base, though it would require Milwaukee to elevate him from Triple-A Nashville.