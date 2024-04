Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Ortiz had started at third base in each of the past three games while going 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored, but he'll give way to Oliver Dunn for the series finale. The rookie has reached base at a .425 clip so far this season and should continue to remain ahead of Dunn on the depth chart with Dunn's production at the plate having slowed after a hot start to the season.