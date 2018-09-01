Broxton was recalled from Low-A Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Brewers' outfield is even more crowded than usual in the month of September, so Broxton's primary value could come as a late-inning defensive replacement, a role that doesn't bring much fantasy value. The 28-year-old has hit .197/.319/.393 with two homers and five steals in 31 games for the Brewers this season.

