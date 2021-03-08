Broxton hit a home run in his only at-bat in Sunday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. He's 5-for-8 with a home run this spring and could win a final reserve outfield spot, MLB.com reports.

It's not clear how the Twins will utilize the last spot in their bench. Willians Astudillo will likely be the last bench spot since he can be a third catcher and play multiple positions. However, the Twins may prefer a right-handed hitting outfielder since they have so many left-handed hitting outfielders. Broxton could win the role as a result, especially given his defense and ability to play center field. He more likely begins the season at Triple-A and the Twins shuffle their last bench spot around based on needs during the season.