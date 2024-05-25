Henderson (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday and gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings for High-A Wisconsin.

Henderson was in the 93-96 mph range with his fastball while showing off his devastating changeup and mixing in a quality low-80s slider. He was a fringe prospect when he was sitting in the upper-80s and scraping 92 mph, but since adding a couple ticks to his fastball, Henderson could be poised to shoot up prospect rankings this year.