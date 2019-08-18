Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Held out with oblique issue

Cain was unavailable for Sunday's game against the Nationals to an oblique tweak, and he'll likely be held out of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cain has been on the bench for the last two contests, and following Sunday's loss to Washington, skipper Craig Counsell revealed that his starting center fielder has been unavailable due to injury. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, though Milwaukee appears optimistic that Cain will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. Counsell is hopeful the 33-year-old will return to the lineup for Tuesday's clash.