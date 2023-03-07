Cain said earlier this week in an interview with Andy McCullough of The Athletic that he has retired from professional baseball.

Cain added that he will return to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City this summer for an official retirement ceremony. The 36-year-old was cut loose by the Brewers last June after batting just .179/.231/.234 across his first 43 games (156 plate appearances) to open the 2022 campaign. He won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015 and will finish with 1,220 career hits and 190 stolen bases spread over parts of 13 major-league seasons.