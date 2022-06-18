Cain was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday.
Cain was in the final season of his five-year deal with Milwaukee and has indicated that 2022 could be his final year before retiring. The 36-year-old reached 10 years of major-league service time Saturday but said that he came to a mutual decision with the team to be designated for assignment after slashing .179/.231/.234 with a homer, 17 runs, nine RBI and two stolen bases to begin the season. If Cain isn't claimed on waivers, he said that he'll contemplate the decision of whether to seek an opportunity to continue playing or whether to retire.